Simple Outside. Powerful Inside.

Josh Brown Marketing Director

While creating Softorino YouTube Converter 2, we wanted to include every single feature that was highly requested by our users of the original SYC. This time SYC 2 sets a completely new level for video, music & ringtone downloaders. It includes: a brand new speedy engine, support for every single Apple device starting from 2001 (iPhone, iPad, iPod), 30+ sources to download media from, automatic Wi-Fi & music cover artworks recognition. Moreover, one of the biggest new features is — Trimless Ringtones. Allowing you to convert any video or music into a ringtone in just a few seconds, be it Soundcloud, YouTube, Vimeo or other services. All of these features make Softorino YouTube Converter 2 a truly must-have app for every Apple device owner.