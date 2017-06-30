An actual SYC 2 screenshot captured on macOS Sierra
Josh Brown
Marketing Director
While creating Softorino YouTube Converter 2, we wanted to include every single feature that was highly requested by our users of the original SYC. This time SYC 2 sets a completely new level for video, music & ringtone downloaders. It includes: a brand new speedy engine, support for every single Apple device starting from 2001 (iPhone, iPad, iPod), 30+ sources to download media from, automatic Wi-Fi & music cover artworks recognition. Moreover, one of the biggest new features is — Trimless Ringtones. Allowing you to convert any video or music into a ringtone in just a few seconds, be it Soundcloud, YouTube, Vimeo or other services. All of these features make Softorino YouTube Converter 2 a truly must-have app for every Apple device owner.
Even though the app’s name is Softorino YouTube Converter 2, it’s no longer limited to YouTube or other most popular media websites. With SYC 2 you get access to a TON of media platforms with BILLIONS of videos, music & ringtones to choose from:
Softorino YouTube Converter makes it easy to download YouTube music and videos straight to iPhone. Make sure to connect your device to computer using USB cable (or Wi-Fi).
Find the YouTube video you wish to save, copy the URL (cmd+right click). SYC 2 monitors your clipboard so you will instantly get a notification that YouTube Converter recognized the video.
After you choose the quality and device to download the video on, click on the ruby-red ‘Download’ button and YouTube Converter will do the rest. Check your TV.app for the video you have just converted.
The new SYC 2 download speed is significantly faster. In a single click, you can get music and video downloads to any computer or Apple device ever created. It supports the entire line-up, even old iPod Classics & Nano. Oh and did we mention 4K Ultra HD, 60FPS, subtitles, and playlist support? Well SYC 2 has it all!
With aWi-Fi feature built into SYC 2 – you can free yourself from cords. When you launch the app, it will automatically find your iOS device ready to eat up any YouTube music, video or ringtone you feed it.
SYC 2 features an in-app YouTube browser. Now you can search and add any YouTube video without even leaving the application. Besides YouTube, you can also copy the link from a chunk of newly supported websites and SYC 2 will automatically recognize it (this includes: SoundCloud, Vimeo, BandCamp, VEVO, BREAK, Weibo, DailyMotion, Facebook, Instagram, Audioboom, VK, LiveLeak & many more).
Maybe the most amazing and unique feature of SYC 2 is called Trimless Ringtones. Today, YouTube is the biggest collection of entertainment in the world. And with Trimless Ringtones in the new SYC 2 – you can turn ANY YouTube video into a ringtone and push it into your iPhone with a single click (even without cords, via WiFi).
SYC 2 now includes smart Automatic Content Recognition built for Music, Movies & TV shows. This invisible improvement makes a visible change to the way you see movies in your ‘TV’ app. Apart from artworks, SYC 2 recognizes and fills in title, genre, episode description, actor information and more.
This means you can free yourself from cords now. Download & send music, videos into your iPhone or iPad via Wi-Fi.
Watch any YouTube video on-the-go! Apart from desktop computers, SYC 2 also supports all the iOS devices and even any iPod ever created.
ACR helps identify meta-data for music tracks, insert proper album art, fill missing description. Build your own stunning iTunes library.
Main feature of all Softorino apps is the ability to transfer into any Apple device. In just a click: video, music goes directly into iPhone/iPad or iPod without iTunes.
This is true. There's no faster way to create & push ringtones into iPhone than SYC 2. You can choose any YouTube video and download it as a ringtone directly (without iTunes).
YouTube & Vimeo now host videos with up to 4K resolution, HDR (high dynamic range) and HFR (high frame rate). SYC 2 can detect and save them all in the highest quality. Say "bye" to buffering.
Apart from YouTube, you now have access to convert and download videos from more than 30 websites (both video & music). Now you can find everything
SYC 2 becomes faster than ever before! The application underwent a massive 4X speed improvement.
YouTube subtitles and MP4 (mv4) embedded subtitles – are 2 different technologies. SYC 2 has a built-in converter turning subtitles into a native format that works flawlessly on iOS, Mac & Windows.
YouTube playlists are a great way to bulk-download music or videos. SYC 2 significantly improved playlists support.
The quickest way to download and convert any YouTube video is to use the magical in-app browser. Now you simply open up SYC, search for your favorite YouTube video and download it all without leaving the app.
YouTube is a jukebox of music for all tastes. It has the biggest collection of songs worldwide, that is sure to satisfy any audiophile out there. Music videos are often the most trending and viewed online too. Exclusive feature built-in YouTube Converter is the ability to convert YouTube videos to MP3 format and send it to your iPhone or computer. The converted music will land inside Music.app on your iPhone without any side-apps involved.
In terms of consuming YouTube content – we are always chained to Internet connection. In the places where the signal is wonky, during the flight or while on vacation – a simple thing like staying updated with your favorite video blog is a challenge. The fast and seamless download of YouTube videos to your device can resolve this at last. Read our easy-to-follow guidelines, it will take just a few clicks to save YouTube videos on iPhone and get going. The workaround works for any iPhone running on iOS 5 or above.
With Softorino YouTube converter in your toolkit, it’s easy to sync any YouTube movie or track to iOS devices, iPad included. You also don’t need to import the video to iTunes beforehand. Softorino YouTube Converter does all the work, while you choose your desired settings.The original YouTube artwork will be kept too, so it will look neat on your iPad.
YouTube’s long awaited Youtube Red subscription is finally live. Prayers are answered, it relieves you from the pain of watching commercials on YouTube. It also comes with nice additions like background playback or ‘watch later’ feature. There’s a caveat too – it’s not yet available in most of the countries. Luckily, some tools are sure to give you the same level of functionality for less money spent.
We found that YouTube is the best place to hunt for a ringtone. No, really. Any genre, any artist, any track – they all are on YouTube. And if you know the workflow how to convert any of those to iPhone ringtone – you are golden. The latest version of Softorino YouTube Converter grabs any YouTube video, converts it to your iPhone right there. Also, breathe the sigh of relief, Because – it does not require iTunes sync or trimming. Seems to good to be true? Your scepticism will vanish away, once you try this out :)
